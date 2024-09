Justice investigates FPÖ regional managing director

The election campaign video by Upper Austrian FPÖ member of parliament Michael Gruber - as reported by the "Krone" - now has legal repercussions. On Instagram, Gruber railed against the LGBTIQ+ community and stuffed a rainbow flag into a dustbin. As a result, he was reported to the Linz public prosecutor's office by several members of the National Council. The latter has now launched an investigation on suspicion of incitement to hatred, as the "Krone" learned in the afternoon.