This applies to Upper Austria
Pupils may stay at home due to weather
Anyone directly affected by the storm disaster or unable to get to school safely due to obstructions in public transport is automatically excused from school on Tuesday. This regulation also applied at the beginning of the week, but there were no school closures in Upper Austria as a result.
On Monday, pupils from disaster areas and those who were unable to travel to school safely or at all due to obstructions in public transport were automatically excused from school. This regulation will also apply on Tuesday, as announced by the Ministry of Education.
The same applies to teachers and school staff. Teachers who are involved in civil protection - for example in volunteer fire departments - are also still exempt from school duties.
All schools in Upper Austria open
In Upper Austria - unlike in Lower Austria - no school had to close completely on Monday, according to the education directorate of the "Krone". At some locations, however, there were fewer pupils at the beginning of the week. "The schools decide on site whether regular lessons take place or only supervision is offered," said the Education Directorate.
How many pupils were actually absent on Monday due to the storms was not recorded centrally. Overall, however, the storm situation in schools was very calm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
