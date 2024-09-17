Vorteilswelt
Weather goes crazy

Stormy times: The “return” of the SPÖ leader

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 06:00

The weather gods are going crazy at the moment and are also interfering in the current election campaign. One poster in Burgenland is causing particular astonishment for this reason.

comment0 Kommentare

Some find this "cheeky election campaign gag" amusing, others see the "political faux pas" as a brazen insult to honor - Pamela Rendi-Wagner laughed at the weekend from a poster erected on the roadside in Kotezicken in the Oberwart district. "Humanity wins. If you vote for her."

Planned comeback?
This clear message is accompanied by an appeal to citizens to vote for the SPÖ candidate on September 29. Is the doctor and former leader of Austria's Social Democrats, who has returned to her professional roots after her bitter departure from politics, celebrating a comeback in the upcoming National Council elections?

Stormy times in politics
This question is being bandied about on the Internet - often not entirely seriously. Malicious allusions to the once smouldering conflict between the SPÖ leader and Governor Hans Peter Doskozil have not been spared. The fact is that these are turbulent times in politics. This is not only true for the parties, especially before an election. The weather gods also interfered in the election campaign.

Olivia Kaiser, among others, is currently on the billboards. (Bild: FB)
Olivia Kaiser, among others, is currently on the billboards.
(Bild: FB)

Date remains the same
In the midst of the constant rain, strong winds swept away the poster of the SPÖ candidate for the district of Güssing and revealed the one of Rendi-Wagner from 2019. Olivia Kaiser's poster on the back of the stand was spared. The only thing that hasn't changed is the date: as in 2019, this year's election will be held on September 29.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
