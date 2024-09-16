Austria President
“I’m sure we’ll get the license”
Austria Salzburg leads the Regionalliga West table. In an interview with "Krone", President Claus Salzmann talks about the hoped-for promotion to the 2nd division in summer 2025, the biggest hurdle, sponsors and the quality of the Violets' squad.
"Krone": Mr. Salzmann, what is Salzburg Austria missing for the 2nd division?
Claus Salzmann: Actually, just the right floodlights. In terms of light color, ours doesn't meet the specifications of the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office. It would even be okay for the 2nd division. But we have to replace it and that will cost around 300,000 euros.
The club can't afford that. How is the exchange with sponsors?
I was already talking to sponsors last season and will have to talk to them again in the coming weeks. Most of the sponsors are from the east of the country, they don't have much to gain from the Westliga. Playing supra-regionally in the 2nd division is of course more interesting. I'm confident that we'll find supporters this year too.
And then it should work out with a license?
If we can manage the floodlights, we'll get the license. I'm quite sure of that.
Why are you so confident?
Because we already had everything together last season. The only problem was that we were late in submitting the notification for the stadium. This year we are much better on schedule, last year it was all a bit hara-kiri.
In sporting terms, everything is currently going according to plan, isn't it?
Yes, but only seven rounds have been played. The deadline for the license application is in March. We have to and want to be at the top of our game, otherwise we don't even need to apply.
Would the current squad be ready for the 2nd division?
It won't work in the 2nd division with this team. We will have to bring in experienced players. Even though we have a few players in Sorda, Zia and Windhager who know what it's like in a higher division.
But you won't be bringing in professionals?
No, we can't afford that. A semi-professional operation would be the plan.
