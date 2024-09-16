Warning about pathogens
Flu vaccination is free for the first time this year
As the flu season approaches, there is a surprising innovation this year: for the first time, the influenza vaccination is free for everyone living in Austria.
Influenza caused by viruses can be severe or even life-threatening and lead to long periods of absence from work and social life. Up to 4000 people per season have died from influenza in recent years. The vaccination provides a high degree of protection against infection, the illness is generally milder and shorter, and the risk of complications and hospital stays is significantly reduced, it is emphasized.
1.2 million vaccine doses, around 160,000 more than last year, are available for this influenza season. This was announced on Monday by Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), Styrian Regional Health Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) and Andreas Huss, Chairman of the Conference of Social Insurance Institutions.
A list of all medical practices and facilities offering vaccinations will be published on the federal, provincial and health insurance websites for those wishing to be vaccinated, which can be accessed via impfen.gv.at of the federal government and on the ÖGK website as well as from the beginning of October via the hotline 1450. Around 4000 doctors and facilities have registered with the e-vaccination store of Bundesbeschaffung GmbH to order influenza vaccine doses. Delivery of the vaccine will start on Monday. In addition, there is also a campaign by the federal government, federal states and social insurance for the flu vaccination.
Pathogens are constantly changing
As the viruses are constantly changing, an annual vaccination is necessary. For optimum protection, the jab should be given before the start of the cold season between mid-October and the end of November. The influenza vaccination is recommended for all people from the age of six months. Immunization is particularly important for people with an increased risk of severe disease progression, for example infants, young children and children, people aged 60 and over, pregnant women and people with an increased risk of infection.
Demand is enormous
The vaccination program is financed jointly by the federal government, the provinces and social insurance. Due to the high demand last year, the program was expanded: A total of around 1.2 million vaccine doses are available for this winter season in Austria, around 160,000 doses more than in winter 2023/24. Last year, over 98 percent of the available vaccines from the Public Influenza Vaccination Program were actually taken up. In addition, influenza vaccinations were also purchased via the private market.
