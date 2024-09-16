Flu vaccination is free for the first time this year

A list of all medical practices and facilities offering vaccinations will be published on the federal, provincial and health insurance websites for those wishing to be vaccinated, which can be accessed via impfen.gv.at of the federal government and on the ÖGK website as well as from the beginning of October via the hotline 1450. Around 4000 doctors and facilities have registered with the e-vaccination store of Bundesbeschaffung GmbH to order influenza vaccine doses. Delivery of the vaccine will start on Monday. In addition, there is also a campaign by the federal government, federal states and social insurance for the flu vaccination.