Corona after-effects
Excess mortality could continue for a long time
Even several years after the coronavirus was detected in our latitudes, the after-effects are still being felt. According to a report by reinsurer Swiss Re, many countries are still experiencing increased excess mortality - and will continue to do so for many years to come.
The Swiss company expects that excess mortality could continue until 2033, as it announced on Monday.
Close link between coronavirus and mortality rates
In ten years' time, the mortality rate in the USA could remain three percent above the pre-pandemic level and in the UK 2.5 percent. The main reason for this excess mortality is respiratory diseases. However, cardiovascular, cancer and metabolic diseases also play a role. According to Swiss Re, there is a close correlation between Covid-19 and mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases.
Backlog of examinations as an additional problem
On the one hand, the coronavirus itself contributes to causes of death such as heart failure, but on the other hand, corona also has an indirect effect by overburdening the healthcare system. This overload has led to a backlog of important examinations and operations, meaning that illnesses such as high blood pressure are often not diagnosed and therefore not treated.
What you can do yourself: Vaccination, healthier lifestyle
In order to reduce excess mortality to zero, the impact of Covid-19 on older and vulnerable population groups must be reduced, Swiss Re wrote. This could be achieved through vaccinations, for example. In addition, a normalization of the healthcare system, medical advances and a healthier lifestyle are also needed in the long term.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
