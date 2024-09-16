St. Pölten: Enormous damage, clean-up work underway

The hotspots in St. Pölten are mainly along the rivers and streams. The Traisen has hit the north-south axis from Ochsenburg to Pottenbrunn particularly hard. In Pottenbrunn, 19 people had to leave their homes due to the first dam burst. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the damage to the buildings was considerable. The fire station itself was also flooded and the firefighters had to set up their temporary operations center at the Schania company.