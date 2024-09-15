Clear majority in favor of leaner state broadcasting

Weißmann rejected the accusations

Director General Roland Weißmann rejected the accusations - and pointed out that the legal requirements had been met. But which of these requirements are now to be changed? And what will happen to the mandatory levy of 15.30 euros per household? One thing is certain: According to a survey conducted by Peter Hajek's Unique Research Institute, almost three quarters of all Austrians want the ORF to remain, but to be smaller, more economical and closer to its customers. Peter Westenthaler, who was appointed to the Board of Trustees by the FPÖ, expressed an even clearer opinion. After his appointment, he described the broadcaster as "completely crazy".