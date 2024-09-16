Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Town hit again

Thörl flooded again: “Many are afraid”

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 06:01

Severe storms hit Styria: flooding and storms caused extensive damage. Thörl was hit hard again. Heavy rainfall caused the Thörlbach stream to burst its banks, roads were flooded and cellars inundated.

comment0 Kommentare

"For everyone affected, this is a dramatic situation and really terrible," says Siegfried Schrittwieser, Styrian Red Cross President and Thörl veteran, to the "Krone" newspaper. His community had already been hit hard by severe storms several times this year, and this time too, unfortunately, the residents were not spared.

Heavy rainfall caused the Thörlbach to burst its banks, streets were flooded and cellars inundated. Because there was a danger to life for the population, a civil protection alert was even issued (until Sunday evening): the fire departments were deployed on a large scale, the Red Cross issued a standby alert for its services and ambulances were positioned at central points in the village.

The Kapfenberg firefighters had to pile up sandbags at residential buildings along the Mürz. (Bild: FF Kapfenberg-Diemlach)
The Kapfenberg firefighters had to pile up sandbags at residential buildings along the Mürz.
(Bild: FF Kapfenberg-Diemlach)

"All belongings under water again"
"Many families in Thörl already have their belongings under water again. You have to imagine the existential fears these people have," says Schrittwieser, whose home was spared by the flood this time. "But the drying equipment in our cellar is still running from the last flood."

Despite all the misfortune, what makes the Thörler positive is the solidarity among the population: "In emergencies, people help each other again. That's a good sign for living together."

Zitat Icon

In dramatic situations, people are helping each other again. That's a good signal for living together.

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Siegfried Schrittwieser, steirischer Rotkreuz-Präsident aus Thörl

Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz

"I hope we get off lightly"
Günther Wagner, Mayor of Thörl, was out and about all day to identify damaged areas. There were numerous floods, landslides - and the soccer pitch was "hit again". "Thank God there are no injuries. I hope we get off lightly," says the head of the village.

The emergency services also had to be deployed to Kapfenberg, where the Mürz overflowed, and the emergency phones were ringing in the Mürzzuschlag area and in Hartberg in Eastern Styria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf