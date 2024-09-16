Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Master builds ahead

Sturm tricks the French spies!

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 05:58

Sturm's dress rehearsal fell through. According to sporting director Andreas Schicker, the long period of downtime due to the international break and the cancellation of the Austria game on Sunday was not a problem before the start of the Champions League on Thursday. However, the Ilzer squad is playing it safe in the run-up.  

comment0 Kommentare

Nothing but expenses! Sturm had been in Vienna since Saturday, and on Sunday morning the Austria game was canceled. "When I looked out of the window in the morning, I didn't expect anything else," said sporting director Andreas Schicker after the empty kilometers. "It's understandable in this extreme weather, other things are more important in this situation."

Of course, it's not the ideal preparation for the start of the Champions League on Thursday: first the team break, now the cancellation. "But we have a lot of team players who had intensive international matches during the break," says Schicker, not seeing the "downtime" as tragic.

Cameras everywhere
Christian Ilzer gave his men time off after their return from Vienna, with an intensive training session scheduled for Monday. The champions also made a change to their preparation for Brest.

Christian Ilzer is playing it safe with Sturm. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Christian Ilzer is playing it safe with Sturm.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

He is foregoing a final training session in Guingamp, instead training in Graz and only flying to Brittany on Wednesday afternoon. "There are cameras in every stadium these days. You can't train tactical content and the like," says Schicker, putting an end to possible attempts at espionage.

Stade Brest, on the other hand, were in action and lost their dress rehearsal: after leading 1-0, Eric Roy's team went down 3-1 at league leaders Paris SG. "Paris are stronger than last season. I hope Sturm aren't as strong," said the Brest coach. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf