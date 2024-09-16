Master builds ahead
Sturm tricks the French spies!
Sturm's dress rehearsal fell through. According to sporting director Andreas Schicker, the long period of downtime due to the international break and the cancellation of the Austria game on Sunday was not a problem before the start of the Champions League on Thursday. However, the Ilzer squad is playing it safe in the run-up.
Nothing but expenses! Sturm had been in Vienna since Saturday, and on Sunday morning the Austria game was canceled. "When I looked out of the window in the morning, I didn't expect anything else," said sporting director Andreas Schicker after the empty kilometers. "It's understandable in this extreme weather, other things are more important in this situation."
Of course, it's not the ideal preparation for the start of the Champions League on Thursday: first the team break, now the cancellation. "But we have a lot of team players who had intensive international matches during the break," says Schicker, not seeing the "downtime" as tragic.
Cameras everywhere
Christian Ilzer gave his men time off after their return from Vienna, with an intensive training session scheduled for Monday. The champions also made a change to their preparation for Brest.
He is foregoing a final training session in Guingamp, instead training in Graz and only flying to Brittany on Wednesday afternoon. "There are cameras in every stadium these days. You can't train tactical content and the like," says Schicker, putting an end to possible attempts at espionage.
Stade Brest, on the other hand, were in action and lost their dress rehearsal: after leading 1-0, Eric Roy's team went down 3-1 at league leaders Paris SG. "Paris are stronger than last season. I hope Sturm aren't as strong," said the Brest coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
