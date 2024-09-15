Dam in Poland overflows, fatalities in Romania

Thousands of people had already had to leave their homes in Opava on the river of the same name due to the acute risk of flooding. The city's largest prefabricated housing estate was among those affected. People also had to be evacuated to safety in Krnov and other towns. In the Jeseníky Mountains, the 2,000-inhabitant community of Ceska Ves was cut off from the outside world by the masses of water from the Bela. According to forecasts, the rainfall was not expected to let up until Monday at the earliest.