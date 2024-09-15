Vorteilswelt
Torrential rain

Over a thousand Floriani on storm duty for us

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 09:00

The country held its breath from Thursday evening to Saturday evening - there were numerous operations. Over a thousand firefighters were deployed in over 200 operations to help with all their might. However, an improvement in the weather situation is now in sight.

Almost the entire province has been on alert over the past few days. 100-150 liters per square meter rained down on the towns and villages. Streams burst their banks. Cellars were under water. Entire meadows disappeared under the masses of water. There were power cuts.

The Flachgau and Tennengau regions were mainly affected by the rainfall. The fire department was virtually in constant operation: pumping out cellars, setting up flood protection, distributing sandbags, monitoring the situation. In Elsbethen, Obertrum and Lengfelden in particular, streams burst their banks and paths were flooded.

In the Innergebirg, there were several operations due to snowfall. Falling trees led to a closure of the Tauern railway line. Trees fell onto roads in Ramingstein and other places. The fire department was usually on the scene quickly and was able to repair the damage. Nevertheless, some roads had to be closed for longer, such as the Dientener Sattel, the Filzensattel and the Glockner Hochalpenstraße.

Cycle underpasses were closed in the city of Salzburg. There was no great danger during the day.

The fire department has been called out to over 200 incidents across the country since Thursday evening. The predicted amounts of rain had materialized and they were prepared, according to the provincial fire brigade association. Catastrophic conditions did not occur in Salzburg, at least until the editorial deadline. Probably also thanks to 1072 firefighters from 63 fire departments in the state. Incidentally, improvement is in sight: the amount of rainfall is expected to decrease, and from Wednesday it should be sunny and 20 degrees in Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
Felix Roittner
Matthias Nagl
