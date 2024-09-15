Over a thousand Floriani on storm duty for us

The fire department has been called out to over 200 incidents across the country since Thursday evening. The predicted amounts of rain had materialized and they were prepared, according to the provincial fire brigade association. Catastrophic conditions did not occur in Salzburg, at least until the editorial deadline. Probably also thanks to 1072 firefighters from 63 fire departments in the state. Incidentally, improvement is in sight: the amount of rainfall is expected to decrease, and from Wednesday it should be sunny and 20 degrees in Salzburg.