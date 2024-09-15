State parliament must deal with “castle issue”

"Is it just to be sold quickly?"

As is well known, the property is being offered for sale via the private estate agent Mangoni Immobilien. "There are several exciting ideas about what interested parties want to do with it," says estate agent Diether Raffelsberger, who has already conducted viewings with potential buyers. It is well known that the municipality is skeptical about the sale to private individuals and is committed to maintaining the castle as a school location. The SP municipal spokesperson in the state parliament would also like to know whether it is "just a matter of selling the property as quickly as possible", as the value of the castle and its 16 hectares of land is estimated at just under five million euros.