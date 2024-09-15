Millions at stake
State parliament must deal with “castle issue”
The school will relocate in two years, by which time most of a 500-year-old castle in the Mühlviertel will be empty. The aristocratic residence, which belongs to the state, is to be sold. The first interested parties have already viewed the luxury residence, but Bergheim Castle is now a case for the provincial parliament.
The province of Upper Austria has been looking for a buyer for Schloss Bergheim in Feldkirchen/D. for more than two months. Now the aristocratic residence, which is to serve as an agricultural college for another two years and is home to the municipal building yard and waste collection center, has become a case for the provincial parliament. MP and SP community spokesperson Tobias Höglinger wants to know from Governor Thomas Stelzer (VP): "What is the current political mandate of the state real estate company in connection with Bergheim Castle?"
"Is it just to be sold quickly?"
As is well known, the property is being offered for sale via the private estate agent Mangoni Immobilien. "There are several exciting ideas about what interested parties want to do with it," says estate agent Diether Raffelsberger, who has already conducted viewings with potential buyers. It is well known that the municipality is skeptical about the sale to private individuals and is committed to maintaining the castle as a school location. The SP municipal spokesperson in the state parliament would also like to know whether it is "just a matter of selling the property as quickly as possible", as the value of the castle and its 16 hectares of land is estimated at just under five million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
