Migratory birds on the ground

“We collect kilos of dead swallows”

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 12:26

Heavy rain, storms and cold weather are forcing the migratory birds still on their journey south to the ground. Swallows and swifts in Vienna and Lower Austria are particularly affected, and animal rescue teams are working at full speed to help the birds. But this is not always successful...

Stefan Scheidl's phone rings every minute. The head animal keeper at the Vösendorf animal sanctuary has his hands full trying to get to grips with the dramatic situation.

"I'm currently under the Reichsbrücke bridge in Vienna. The animals are seeking shelter here and huddling together by the hundreds. Unfortunately, this is a death trap, because they are squeezing each other into the spikes of the pigeon guard. Most of the ones we find here are already dead. We collect kilos of dead swallows, which is very sad," he says, describing the current situation. 

Due to the cold and wet weather, flying insects, the birds' main source of food, are hardly active. As a result, many swallows and swifts are weakened and remain on the ground. The situation is therefore very serious for the remaining migratory birds.

How to react correctly:

  • Please keep the windows closed. In this emergency situation, birds try to escape into the warmth. However, window panes can become a deadly trap, and once inside the home there is a high risk of injury.
  • If the animals have found shelter under the roof or window, please leave them alone!
  • Only collect animals that are sitting on the ground and bring them into the warmth. A shoe box with a blanket and air holes is best.
  • Please be vigilant and report gatherings of swallows and swifts with weakened animals in particular by calling 01/6992450
  • Donations to Tierschutz Austria also help these animals: IBAN AT19 6000 0000 0171 7000

In action
The animal welfare organization Tierschutz Austria has reacted immediately to the emergency situation and is calling on the public to report weakened swallows in need of help and bring them to the animal shelter in Vösendorf.

In such a case, you should not act yet and leave the animals alone. (Bild: Tierschutz Austria)
In such a case, you should not act yet and leave the animals alone.
(Bild: Tierschutz Austria)

"Our team is on duty around the clock to rescue these animals. They can be handed in at the animal sanctuary at any time and our emergency number is available for reports of swallow gatherings," says Scheidl. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

