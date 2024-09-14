Sexy therapy
How Kate Winslet reignited her libido
After 12 years of marriage to musician Edward Abel Smith, she's getting back into the swing of things in bed. In a podcast, Kate Winslet has now revealed that she has done something about her dwindling sex drive. She has medical treatment to thank for the fact that her libido is now stronger than ever.
In the "How to Fail" podcast, she revealed: "I underwent testosterone replacement therapy!" The British actress then explained what exactly is behind the comeback of her libido and the treatment: "A lot of people don't realize that women have testosterone in their bodies too. And when it's used up, it's gone forever. But then you can have it replaced, it's possible! And you'll feel sexy again - I know what I'm talking about!"
The mother of three advises other women who, like her, once suffered from a severely reduced sex drive to get tested by a doctor: "Sometimes women have less and less. This could indicate problems with the thyroid, but often it's a severely reduced testosterone level. Get tested for both!"
"Becoming juicier and more sexy"
Winslet implores women not to feel bad "just because our bodies act weird as we get older!" The 48-year-old is firmly convinced that women become better and more attractive as they get older: "We become juicier and more sexy because we know ourselves better and have more power than when we were younger." The Oscar winner thinks it's important to instil her positive attitude in other women: "That's why I say to my friends every time I see them, 'You look stunning, just fantastic!"
When a podcast listener asked Kate how she felt when she looked in the mirror, she answered: "I felt great. You have to like your own look, that's the key. Women in their 40s have been told for so long that we're coming to the end. That you're going through menopause, you're not having sex anymore and that your boobs and skin are going to sag. I just say: so what? We shouldn't let anyone tell us anything negative anymore!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.