How Kate Winslet reignited her libido

Winslet implores women not to feel bad "just because our bodies act weird as we get older!" The 48-year-old is firmly convinced that women become better and more attractive as they get older: "We become juicier and more sexy because we know ourselves better and have more power than when we were younger." The Oscar winner thinks it's important to instil her positive attitude in other women: "That's why I say to my friends every time I see them, 'You look stunning, just fantastic!"