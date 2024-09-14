Dissatisfied with public transport
City now fights with petition for train stop
The municipal council passes a petition to the Ministry of Transport because the Rosentalbahn should stop in the gunsmith town.
Not only the people of Ferlach seem to be dissatisfied with public transport in the Rosental valley, but also the municipal council. At the request of the SP, the councillors therefore passed a petition to the Ministry of Transport.
Over 2000 people affected
Among other things, the local council is calling for a study to be carried out on the extension of the S-Bahn line between Weizelsdorf and Ferlach. After all, this connection would affect a good 600 schoolchildren and 1500 commuters who currently have to be transported to Weizelsdorf by bus. But whether the train will ever stop in Ferlach remains to be seen. This is because the line is currently used by the Carinthian Nostalgia Railways and is no longer owned by ÖBB.
Not only a possible terminus of the Rosentalbahn in the gunsmith town is to be tackled by the Ministry of Transport, but also a better connection to Klagenfurt. "We are therefore calling for a significant increase in bus frequencies," reads the urgent motion, which was passed with the votes of the SP, Greens and Enotna Lista.
Better connections are necessary
To give the letter more weight, the demands are underpinned by several arguments. Improving the connection would not only promote the educational location, but would also benefit tourism and the economy in the municipality. It remains to be seen to what extent the petition will fall on the ears of the next federal government. As is well known, the current government
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
