City now fights with petition for train stop

Over 2000 people affected

Among other things, the local council is calling for a study to be carried out on the extension of the S-Bahn line between Weizelsdorf and Ferlach. After all, this connection would affect a good 600 schoolchildren and 1500 commuters who currently have to be transported to Weizelsdorf by bus. But whether the train will ever stop in Ferlach remains to be seen. This is because the line is currently used by the Carinthian Nostalgia Railways and is no longer owned by ÖBB.