Axis widened
Direction of attack shifted from Moscow to the south
According to the Ukrainian military, heavy fighting is continuing in the east of the country. There have been 115 battles, the General Staff in Kiev announced in its evening situation report on Friday. As little ground could be gained in the main direction of attack, Russia's axis of attack had been shifted to the south.
"The hottest situation today was in the direction of Kurakhove, but the enemy was also active in the direction of Lyman and Pokrovsk," it said. In the Kurakhove area, the Ukrainian defenders have so far repelled 30 attacks, five more are still ongoing.
Attack axis widened south of Pokrovsk
Kurakhove is a small town south of Pokrovsk. For a long time, Pokrovsk was considered the main direction of attack for the Russian troops. Recently, however, the Russians were only able to make few territorial gains in the area. Instead, they widened their axis of attack to the south.
Moscow to make greater progress
They are now attempting to capture the mining town of Hirnyk near Kurakhove in order to either encircle Ukrainian forces or force them to abandon their positions. The Russian military blog Dwa Majora wrote of major advances in the region for the Moscow military.
Drone splinters on Kiev
Meanwhile, Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the messaging app Telegram that drone fragments had hit the Ukrainian capital. The shrapnel fell on a municipal building in the Obolon district of Kiev, north of the city center, on Saturday night. Klitschko wrote that emergency services were on their way to the scene. The mayor had previously stated that air defense units had been deployed in the capital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
