Water overflows its banks! First evacuations in Lower Austria

Austria is on absolute alert: the situation in Lower Austria in particular is escalating dramatically. The first residents in Kamptal have already been evacuated. The swelling Danube is also causing concern among emergency services in Vienna - including, apparently, the Federal Chancellor.
The heavy continuous rain is currently causing the waters in Austria to rise dangerously. The first residents in Hadersdorf am Kamp (Lower Austria) have had to leave their homes. The Kamp has already overflowed its banks in various places, with the situation being exacerbated by the water still flowing out of the previously emptied reservoirs. First reported by "Puls24".
Precautionary measure in the second home area
According to the security authorities, this is a precautionary measure in accordance with the alarm plan. The estate, which is mainly home to second homes, is located in a flood-prone area and is often affected by flooding. As a precautionary measure, the owners were therefore advised to take their valuables to safety. The town itself is not yet flooded, but the situation is being closely monitored.
The water is already standing in the front gardens:
Chancellor holds crisis meeting
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) held a briefing with experts at the Federal Chancellery on Friday evening and was in contact with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP).
"Almost all federal states are currently affected by extreme rainfall, including snowfall in some cases. The coming days therefore represent an enormous challenge for all emergency services. Fire departments, civil defense, police and the army are on high alert to help wherever support is needed," said the Chancellery.
Nehammer has canceled the election campaign meetings planned for the weekend. The Federal Chancellor will take part in a situation meeting of the State Crisis and Disaster Management (SKKM) with the provincial control centers at the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday afternoon.
City of Vienna activates flood protection
The employees of the City of Vienna are now also preparing for the impending floods - the city's flood protection is ready to respond to the situation accordingly. The good news: thanks to the Danube Island and the New Danube, Vienna is well prepared for large volumes of water.
According to the flood control center MA 45, the flood control center in Langenzersdorf and two other weirs on the New Danube will be continuously manned from Saturday morning in order to be adequately prepared for the expected volumes of water.
Dam system as protection against extreme flooding
With a length of 21 kilometers and a width of around 210 meters, the Danube Island serves as a massive protective structure. It flanks the New Danube, which acts as a relief channel for the main river.
When the water level rises, the New Danube assumes an important relief function for the Danube. Equipped with three weirs, the New Danube is usually a stagnant body of water. However, when the water level rises, for example at 5.20 meters near Korneuburg, the flood water automatically flows into the New Danube. At around six meters, the weir fields are gradually opened to divert the water in a controlled manner.
The dam system in and around Vienna is designed for an enormous flow capacity of up to 14,000 cubic meters of water per second. This corresponds to the largest flood ever measured in Central Europe in 1501. It also coped with the extreme floods of 2002 and 2013, leaving the city de facto unscathed.
Bathing ban declared
Nevertheless, the safety authorities are calling for caution: A bathing ban has been declared with immediate effect for water hygiene reasons. In addition, the city recommends that people do not go out on the footpaths and cycle paths along the streams and in the forest and stay at home in heavy rain and gusts of wind.
The two pontoon bridges over the New Danube, the Copa footbridge and the Waluliso bridge, were already dismantled before the weekend. The Copa Cruise ferry boat temporarily ceased operations and was moved to a flood-safe zone.
According to the Vienna professional fire department, the emergency services received more calls than usual over the course of Friday afternoon - for example due to fallen trees and water ingress. Fortunately, no people have been injured so far.
