Horrific crime in Perg
Three dead in house: “Thought they were on vacation”
A terrible tragedy in Perg, Upper Austria: emergency services discovered the bodies of parents (aged 82 and 75) and their 57-year-old, disabled daughter in the house on Friday afternoon. No one had heard from the family for two weeks - everything was locked, the blinds down. A "Krone" local inspection.
From the outside, only a police cordon and an overfilled letterbox point to the terrible crime that must have taken place in a detached house in a tranquil settlement in Perg. Emergency services found the bodies of an elderly couple and their daughter (57) there on Friday.
There are still many unanswered questions, but the following is suspected for the time being: An 82-year-old man is said to have killed his wife (75) and then shot himself.
Daughter affected since adolescence
The couple's bodies were found in the bedroom on the second floor. According to initial investigations, the couple's daughter - who is said to have been severely affected by a tick bite as a teenager - was probably still living alone in the house after the crime. Her body was found in the cellar. It is still unclear what caused her death and how long the three had been dead in their house.
In any case, the last known contact with the family was on August 25, and the shutters are said to have been closed for more than a week. The condition of the bodies was so bad that the emergency services only entered the building wearing respiratory protection. The police have therefore not yet been able to clearly identify the three dead - but there is no doubt about their identity.
Neighbor says: "I am deeply shocked"
The neighbors were shocked at the "Krone" local inspection: "I am deeply affected. We've often talked to each other," says an elderly woman who lives right next door. Everyone describes the family as extremely friendly but reclusive.
I noticed that the mailbox was overflowing, but I thought they were on vacation again. I am dismayed.
Erwin Maurer (69), Nachbar
Bild: Markus Schütz
Johann H. was an electrician, Brigitta H. looked after Sylvana, whom she had brought with her from her first marriage. Placing their impaired daughter - she was often seen knocking on the window in the house, she could only speak and walk with difficulty - in a home was not an option for her parents, who were carrying another burden: Johann had cancer.
Criminologists investigate, autopsy ordered
What exactly happened in the family home is now the subject of the investigation. "There are currently no indications of a person involved in the crime who is as yet unknown", according to the Upper Austrian police. The public prosecutor's office has already ordered an autopsy of the bodies.
Girlfriend stood in front of closed doors
The neighbors didn't notice anything either: "I noticed that the mailbox was overflowing, but I thought they were on vacation again. I'm dismayed," say Erwin Maurer (69) and other neighbors in unison.
It was a friend of Brigitta H. who first raised the alarm. She had come back from vacation herself, had tried in vain to reach the 75-year-old and therefore came to the house herself. No one answered - then she raised the alarm.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
