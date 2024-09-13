Aufsteirern cancellation
The cancellation of the Aufsteirern presents the renowned Ivents agency with a new situation. Markus Lientscher explains where the dividing line was drawn and why a postponement would have been impossible in the "Steirerkrone" interview.
"Krone": How did Ivents feel about the cancellation?
Markus Lientscher: We regret it very much, we hoped until the end that we would be able to realize the Aufsteirern. We are set up very professionally, so we are able to cope with a lot in terms of infrastructure. But there is a dividing line between motivated and unreasonable. That line has been drawn.
What was the final reason for the decision?
There were several layers to it, but in the end it would not have been possible to carry it out safely. For the people on site and also for those traveling to the event. You can't advise people to come by train when ÖBB says not to get on the train if possible. It wasn't so much the rain, we've had that in previous years, we would have had large tents in some places, it was all organized. But the wind with up to 100 km/h
How will you deal with the financial damage, which many people have suffered to a large extent?
The safety of the visitors and participants was the most important thing, the financial aspect will occupy us in the coming days and certainly weeks. We've never had this kind of total cancellation before, so there are no one-size-fits-all answers. After all, we canceled through no fault of our own due to "force majeure", so we have to sort it out - individually. Some had already provided their services, for example by setting up stands, others hadn't, but had made purchases - many discussions will follow.
On social media, there is a lot of incomprehension that people were not "flexible" enough to simply postpone the Aufsteirern for a week. . ?
Impossible. Thousands of people are involved. The dimension is far too big to postpone spontaneously.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
