The fire departments are hoping for a “black eye”

Unusually high amounts of rain

Low pressure system "Anett" prompted the authorities and emergency services to take action on Friday, as unusually high amounts of rain were expected on Saturday. "70 to 100 liters per square meter," predicted meteorologists Claudia Riedl from GeoSphere and Christoph Matella from Ubimet. By Monday, a total of up to 200 liters per square meter are expected to fall. "That's more than twice as much as we normally get in a whole month. Normally, an average of 70 to 90 liters falls in September," explains Matella.