Storm warning
The fire departments are hoping for a “black eye”
The meteorologists' warnings of huge amounts of rain are not diminishing in Upper Austria either. There is already a lot of snow on the mountains, which should also protect against major flooding. According to experts, this is how the situation is developing in our province.
Flood protection was set up in Schärding and Linz-Urfahr on Friday, water was drained from Lake Traunsee and firefighters - especially in the south and east of Upper Austria - filled lots of sandbags. ÖBB is planning to use partial rail replacement services for the Almtal, Mühlkreis and Donauuferbahn lines. And in Wels, the Böhse Onkelz concert, which was expected to attract 40,000 visitors to the trotting track, has been canceled.
Unusually high amounts of rain
Low pressure system "Anett" prompted the authorities and emergency services to take action on Friday, as unusually high amounts of rain were expected on Saturday. "70 to 100 liters per square meter," predicted meteorologists Claudia Riedl from GeoSphere and Christoph Matella from Ubimet. By Monday, a total of up to 200 liters per square meter are expected to fall. "That's more than twice as much as we normally get in a whole month. Normally, an average of 70 to 90 liters falls in September," explains Matella.
We're not expecting the big Danube flood this time, but rather flooding from small streams. We hope it works out and the soil can absorb a lot of water.
Eduard Paireder, Bezirksfeuerwehrkommandant von Perg
Most rain in the Salzkammergut
The most precipitation is expected on Saturday in the Salzkammergut - in the area of the northern Alps - and the least in the Innviertel. Mudslides may occur in the mountains and rivers and streams may burst their banks throughout the country. However, residents along the Danube are likely to be spared this time as no flooding is expected from Bavaria.
The expected snowfall will reduce the risk of flooding. The smaller the stream, the greater the risk of it bursting its banks.
Claudia Riedl, Meteorologin bei GeoSphere Austria in Salzburg
"We hope to get off lightly, but we are prepared for an emergency," says Eduard Paireder, district fire brigade commander of Perg.
Avoid pass roads
In addition to the water, there will also be snow and storms. "Saturday will be the worst day by far", warns meteorologist Riedl. The snow line is likely to drop to 800 meters, which means snowflakes could fall as far as the valleys and "sugar-coat" them. Pass roads should be avoided if possible. There is also a risk of aquaplaning.
We have closed up because nobody comes in this weather anyway. The overnight guests have canceled, there will be no day guests.
Martin Heidlmair, Wirt vom Rohrauerhaus in Spital/Pyhrn
"There's never been so much snow at this time of year" - a call around to hut owners in Upper Austria shows that the "white splendor" is already almost everywhere. In the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen region in particular, however, there is concern that there will be much more tomorrow. And that the wet snow will be a test of endurance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.