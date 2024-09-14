Due to school renovation: lessons in the inn hall

"Unfortunately, the renovation has been delayed somewhat and it is therefore not yet possible to teach all pupils there," explains Mayor Franz Richau. This is why the elementary school, together with the head of the municipality, decided on a somewhat unusual but uncomplicated solution: "More than 30 pupils from three affected classes will be taught in alternative accommodation for the first two weeks of school. We are happy that it works out this way," said Richau in an interview with the "Krone". While three classes can be taught on the first floor of the elementary school, the pupils of two other classes have to attend school in the dining room of the Rosseggerhof and in the meeting room of the municipality.