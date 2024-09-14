Alternative accommodation
Due to school renovation: lessons in the inn hall
The school year gets off to an unusual start for over 30 primary school pupils. Because the school is still being renovated, the little ones have to move into the inn and the municipal office. An experience that the children will not soon forget.
The elementary school in Rosegg is getting on in years and therefore needs to be extensively renovated and even extended.
"Unfortunately, the renovation has been delayed somewhat and it is therefore not yet possible to teach all pupils there," explains Mayor Franz Richau. This is why the elementary school, together with the head of the municipality, decided on a somewhat unusual but uncomplicated solution: "More than 30 pupils from three affected classes will be taught in alternative accommodation for the first two weeks of school. We are happy that it works out this way," said Richau in an interview with the "Krone". While three classes can be taught on the first floor of the elementary school, the pupils of two other classes have to attend school in the dining room of the Rosseggerhof and in the meeting room of the municipality.
Municipal employees are delighted
And while the primary school pupils have to make the unusual journey to school every day, Mayor Richau is delighted with the little guests in the office building: "It's normally pretty quiet here in the office. It's nice to see life coming into the premises like this." And after all, the municipal office used to be a school. "Until 35 years ago, the municipal office housed the elementary school. One of the teachers who teaches here today went to school here herself."
It's usually pretty quiet here at the office. It's nice when the premises come to life.
Franz Richau, Bürgermeister
But the unusual lessons will soon be over again. The major construction work will be completed next week. And that will be the end of an experience for the little ones that they will probably remember forever.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.