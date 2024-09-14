Vorteilswelt
Alternative accommodation

Due to school renovation: lessons in the inn hall

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 06:01

The school year gets off to an unusual start for over 30 primary school pupils. Because the school is still being renovated, the little ones have to move into the inn and the municipal office. An experience that the children will not soon forget. 

The elementary school in Rosegg is getting on in years and therefore needs to be extensively renovated and even extended.

"Unfortunately, the renovation has been delayed somewhat and it is therefore not yet possible to teach all pupils there," explains Mayor Franz Richau. This is why the elementary school, together with the head of the municipality, decided on a somewhat unusual but uncomplicated solution: "More than 30 pupils from three affected classes will be taught in alternative accommodation for the first two weeks of school. We are happy that it works out this way," said Richau in an interview with the "Krone". While three classes can be taught on the first floor of the elementary school, the pupils of two other classes have to attend school in the dining room of the Rosseggerhof and in the meeting room of the municipality.

(Bild: Sobe Hermann)
(Bild: Sobe Hermann)

Municipal employees are delighted 
And while the primary school pupils have to make the unusual journey to school every day, Mayor Richau is delighted with the little guests in the office building: "It's normally pretty quiet here in the office. It's nice to see life coming into the premises like this." And after all, the municipal office used to be a school. "Until 35 years ago, the municipal office housed the elementary school. One of the teachers who teaches here today went to school here herself."

Zitat Icon

It's usually pretty quiet here at the office. It's nice when the premises come to life.

Franz Richau, Bürgermeister

But the unusual lessons will soon be over again. The major construction work will be completed next week. And that will be the end of an experience for the little ones that they will probably remember forever. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
