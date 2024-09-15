Hartberg v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 14:30

So far, Hartberg have been unable to match their performances of the previous season, with no more than two draws against Vienna Austria and GAK. However, Karner, most recently with the amateurs, is confident. Together with his "co" Manuel Prietl, he has "succeeded in developing new technical and tactical elements" in recent days, reported the 46-year-old. The new Dutch central defender Björn Hardley is ready to go, while right-back Furkan Demir is unlikely to be an issue just yet.