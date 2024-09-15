Hartberg v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 14:30

Bundesliga in the ticker
TSV Hartberg set off for new shores on Sunday (2.30pm). In their first game since the surprising departure of coach Markus Schopp to LASK, the Styrians are up against Wattens at home and want to leave the bottom of the table as quickly as possible. Interim coach Markus Karner has his sights set on the first win of the season.
So far, Hartberg have been unable to match their performances of the previous season, with no more than two draws against Vienna Austria and GAK. However, Karner, most recently with the amateurs, is confident. Together with his "co" Manuel Prietl, he has "succeeded in developing new technical and tactical elements" in recent days, reported the 46-year-old. The new Dutch central defender Björn Hardley is ready to go, while right-back Furkan Demir is unlikely to be an issue just yet.
Raphael Sallinger was also convinced. "The last few days in Hartberg were naturally a bit turbulent. But we got over it quickly and immediately focused on the essentials again," said the goalkeeper. "The last two weeks have been a mixture of passion, fun and incredible fire in training. Everyone senses that something new is being created."
At the same time, the club, which made it into the Champions League in 2023/24, is looking for a new head coach. According to media reports, ex-Austria and WAC coach Manfred Schmid is in pole position, and there is also said to be a German candidate. According to managing director and chairman Erich Korherr, the appointment will probably be made next week.
WSG have recently suffered three defeats in a row, two of them at Rapid and Sturm and one at home against Klagenfurt. The change of coach at Hartberg will not bring any major changes for his team, coach Philipp Semlic speculated. "The team has a solid foundation. I assume that the interim coach won't change that much. They were definitely beaten below their value."
In any case, it is time for his Tyroleans to finally be rewarded for their good performances. The goal between now and the next international break is to "bring in a bit more of a winning mentality", said the 41-year-old. "Maybe we're still missing a bit of slyness," explained left winger Florian Rieder. Striker Lukas Hinterseer returns to the squad following his muscle injury.
