LIVE: Will Ferrari strike back in the second practice session?

There are 62 points between championship leader Verstappen and Norris after Red Bull failed to win six times in a row. This applies equally to Verstappen, the last time the Dutchman had such a long winless streak was in 2020. With seven wins this season, the defending champion has almost as many as the McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, who have each won three times, but Norris is already on a par with the "Oranje" in terms of podium places with ten each. Of course, Norris has a tougher internal rival in Oscar Piastri, who is also only 106 points behind Verstappen.