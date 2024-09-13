To the source of the Lutz in the Metzgertobel

The Schwalbenwurz gentian is named after its similarity to the Schwalbenwurz, whose leaves are also arranged in opposite directions. Other names include blue crosswort, autumn gentian and deer rutting gentian, which refers to the late flowering period. Each plant forms several upright to overhanging, multi-flowered stems. The flowers sit singly or in threes in the upper leaf axils. The corolla is dark blue on the outside and dotted red-violet on the inside, usually with light blue longitudinal stripes. The flowering period extends from August to October. The swallow-wort gentian provides nectar and is primarily pollinated by bees and bumblebees, but self-pollination is also possible. This gentian species is also a food plant for the caterpillars of the highly endangered lung gentian blue and the gentian alpine leaf moth. The plant thrives in the valleys and at altitudes of over 2000 meters. The lime-loving species usually prefers moist meadows, fens, forest edges, reed meadows and tall herbaceous meadows as habitats. In the past, it was believed that the plant could cure rabies, which is why it was used in folk medicine to treat dog bites.