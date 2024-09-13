Vorteilswelt
Squalls expected

Canceled! Extreme weather also prevents Aufsteirern

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 11:32

The extreme weather events of the coming days and, above all, the forecasts for the weekend make it impossible to hold the Aufsteirern Festival. Austria's largest folk culture festival has been canceled.

At exactly 11.25 a.m. it was clear: the Aufsteirern weekend is literally falling through this year. The organizers simply had no other choice. The forecasts for the weekend have deteriorated dramatically once again. In addition to the rain, it is above all the strong wind that makes it impossible to hold the event. Gusts of 100 km/h are forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Graz. 

Tens of thousands of visitors were expected to attend the Aufsteirern in Graz city center again this year. (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Tens of thousands of visitors were expected to attend the Aufsteirern in Graz city center again this year.
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

"The extreme weather conditions and the persistently strong wind make it impossible to hold the event safely. Even a safe journey for our guests cannot be guaranteed under these circumstances", explains the organizer agency iVents. The safety and well-being of all participants and visitors, as well as employees, is the top priority. 

Further deterioration in the weather
The capricious weather conditions are of course affecting the whole of Styria. The province's newly formed crisis committee met again in the morning to clarify further steps. "According to the current forecasts, it unfortunately looks like the situation will worsen further," says Harald Eitner, head of the provincial disaster control department. According to this, the snowfall limits will drop in the night to Saturday, especially in the Enns Valley and in the upper Mur Valley down to the valleys. "So there will most likely be snowy roads here on Saturday. If you consider that most people are of course still on the road with summer tires, you can imagine the consequences."

Harald Eitner, Head of Civil Protection. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Harald Eitner, Head of Civil Protection.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

The expert therefore appeals "to avoid unnecessary driving, especially in Upper Styria". Trucks in particular should adhere to this. "If a truck gets stuck, important connecting roads can be closed immediately," explains Eitner.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

