Squalls expected
Canceled! Extreme weather also prevents Aufsteirern
The extreme weather events of the coming days and, above all, the forecasts for the weekend make it impossible to hold the Aufsteirern Festival. Austria's largest folk culture festival has been canceled.
At exactly 11.25 a.m. it was clear: the Aufsteirern weekend is literally falling through this year. The organizers simply had no other choice. The forecasts for the weekend have deteriorated dramatically once again. In addition to the rain, it is above all the strong wind that makes it impossible to hold the event. Gusts of 100 km/h are forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Graz.
"The extreme weather conditions and the persistently strong wind make it impossible to hold the event safely. Even a safe journey for our guests cannot be guaranteed under these circumstances", explains the organizer agency iVents. The safety and well-being of all participants and visitors, as well as employees, is the top priority.
Further deterioration in the weather
The capricious weather conditions are of course affecting the whole of Styria. The province's newly formed crisis committee met again in the morning to clarify further steps. "According to the current forecasts, it unfortunately looks like the situation will worsen further," says Harald Eitner, head of the provincial disaster control department. According to this, the snowfall limits will drop in the night to Saturday, especially in the Enns Valley and in the upper Mur Valley down to the valleys. "So there will most likely be snowy roads here on Saturday. If you consider that most people are of course still on the road with summer tires, you can imagine the consequences."
The expert therefore appeals "to avoid unnecessary driving, especially in Upper Styria". Trucks in particular should adhere to this. "If a truck gets stuck, important connecting roads can be closed immediately," explains Eitner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.