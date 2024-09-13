Canceled! Extreme weather also prevents Aufsteirern

Further deterioration in the weather

The capricious weather conditions are of course affecting the whole of Styria. The province's newly formed crisis committee met again in the morning to clarify further steps. "According to the current forecasts, it unfortunately looks like the situation will worsen further," says Harald Eitner, head of the provincial disaster control department. According to this, the snowfall limits will drop in the night to Saturday, especially in the Enns Valley and in the upper Mur Valley down to the valleys. "So there will most likely be snowy roads here on Saturday. If you consider that most people are of course still on the road with summer tires, you can imagine the consequences."