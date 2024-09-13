Injured Noriker mare
Another wolf released for shooting in Tyrol
A mare of the Noriker horse breed was found injured on a mountain pasture in the Tyrolean lowlands last Tuesday. According to the province, the reason for this was probably a wolf. A wolf has now been released for shooting in this area. The hunters have already been informed.
The injured mare was found in an alpine pasture area in the municipality of Westendorf (district of Kitzbühel), as the province of Tyrol reported on Friday. Following an assessment by the local official veterinarian, it is suspected that a wolf was involved.
Shooting ordinance comes into force on Monday
How the provincial government reacts in such cases is well known: In accordance with legal requirements, it has issued a culling ordinance for a wolf. This was announced today, Friday, and comes into force on Monday, September 16. It applies for a period of eight weeks within a radius of ten kilometers from the location of the incident. The responsible hunters have already been informed.
Injured cattle had to be killed
Following an incident involving two dead and two injured cattle in the municipality of Kirchberg in Tirol, the Tyrolean provincial government issued a culling order for a wolf in the area back in July. This expires at the end of September 15.
At the end of August, an injured cow was found in the municipality of Kirchdorf, which had to be killed due to the severity of its injuries. The order to shoot a wolf, which was subsequently issued by the Tyrolean provincial government, remains in force until the end of October 25.
