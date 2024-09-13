Storm trivialized?
Expert: “ORF criminals endanger human lives”
A top meteorologist harshly criticizes ORF's weather reporting in Lower Austria. The reason: shortly before an impending flood disaster, an ORF TV presenter described the weather as "relatively bland". "If people die in Lower Austria, the ORF also has them on its conscience", the expert warned against a dangerous trivialization.
Early on Friday morning, the Austrian Severe Weather Center declared the highest warning level in some Austrian regions. In Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Styria and also in Vienna, the day began with heavy and partly freezing rain.
No mention of imminent flooding
In the weather report on "Niederösterreich Heute" on Thursday evening, there is no mention of this dramatic situation. "Brrr ... pretty cold", presenter Clemens Krautzer whimsically begins the report. A total of 300 liters per square meter is expected in parts of Lower Austria. "That's quite a lot," he explains succinctly.
In Jörg Kachelmann's report, the meteorologist describes those responsible at ORF Lower Austria as "criminals" and links to the report:
The state warning center in Lower Austria, on the other hand, sees the situation somewhat more dramatically. The highest flood warning level 3 has been issued. However, there is no mention of imminent flooding in the ORF report.
"They act as if 300 millimetres of rain is just a minor inconvenience, not a word about the effects and a little banter about it, it will soon be over," says Kachelmann, annoyed that the ORF NÖ report does not warn the population enough about the consequences of the water volumes.
In some places, floods of up to 30 years are imminent
According to the forecast, a five-year (HQ5) to ten-year (HQ10) flood event is to be expected on the Danube. Up to 30-year events (HQ30) could even occur on the tributary rivers - in some areas it could even be more severe.
In these articles you can see the preparations of the fire departments in Grafenwörth and Grub am Wienerwald:
In endangered regions, such as Melk, hundreds of sandbags have already been prepared to be ready against the masses of water. Several events planned for the weekend have been canceled, including the Wachau Marathon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.