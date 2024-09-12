ÖFB team or DFB after all? Mega-talent remains cool

But this time will come to an end at some point. "Of course I'm not going to take a break forever. It's not my goal not to be a national player. I want to start at some point." ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, would like to see the teenager play in red-white-red and invited him to a training course for the Austrian senior national team in November 2022. Before and after this training course, however, Wanner was active in the German junior teams.