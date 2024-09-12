Vorteilswelt
Family decides

ÖFB team or DFB after all? Mega-talent remains cool

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 22:05

Talented footballer Paul Wanner from 1. FC Heidenheim is still keeping his mind open as to whether he will play for the German or Austrian national team in the future. "I haven't decided anything yet," the 18-year-old told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

"I actually want to play a full year in the Bundesliga first to see where I go, but maybe the decision will be made sooner. I don't yet have a definitive feeling for the right time."

National coach Julian Nagelsmann (Bild: AFP/APA/Tobias SCHWARZ)
National coach Julian Nagelsmann
(Bild: AFP/APA/Tobias SCHWARZ)

Wanner is currently a member of the German Football Association's U21 squad and is also impressing German national coach Julian Nagelsmann. The midfielder, who is on loan from FC Bayern Munich, would have actually been nominated for the U21s' two European Championship qualifiers against Israel and in Estonia. However, Wanner withdrew because he wanted to concentrate fully on his first year in the Bundesliga.

But this time will come to an end at some point. "Of course I'm not going to take a break forever. It's not my goal not to be a national player. I want to start at some point." ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, would like to see the teenager play in red-white-red and invited him to a training course for the Austrian senior national team in November 2022. Before and after this training course, however, Wanner was active in the German junior teams.

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: GEPA)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: GEPA)

ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel recently said in an APA interview that we must remain patient. "Paul alone decides on his future, we can't do much more than we have already done. Our coaching team is in regular contact with him," said Schöttel. The Dornbirn-born son of an Austrian mother and a German father wants to discuss the final decision with his family in any case. "Dad, mom, me," he said. Nobody else.

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Wanner is partly responsible for the rise of the German Bundesliga leaders from Heidenheim, who have celebrated five wins in their first five competitive matches. The teenager himself has already scored four competitive goals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

