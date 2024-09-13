Abduction of Linz woman ended by cell phone video

A witness recorded a kidnapping in broad daylight in Linz on his cell phone and was thus able to ensure that a 43-year-old woman from Linz was freed! On Thursday, shortly before 10 o'clock in the morning, the victim was dragged into the car at her home in the south of the provincial capital by her husband, supported by their two sons (17, 18). The younger son got into the car, while the older one stayed in the apartment.