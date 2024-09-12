Viennese painter Jürgen Messensee dies

Messensee was born in Vienna on August 29, 1936 and studied under Sergius Pauser at the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts from 1955 to 1960. In 1973 he took part in the XII. Biennial of Sao Paulo in 1973. Messensee's exhibitions have included 1987 at the Vienna Secession (where he was a member from 1973 to 2000) and at the Kunsthalle Bremen, 1990 at the Albertina, 1993 at the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, 2003 for the opening of the Lentos Kunstmuseum, 2006 at the Essl Collection in Klosterneuburg and 2010 at Galerie Welz. Over 200 national and international exhibitions have honored the artist, who was awarded the "Golden Decoration of Honor for Services to the State of Vienna" in 2007.