Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Schwarzenegger in Graz

This is why Arnie is returning to his old home

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 06:00

They were true friends for life - and beyond! Next Monday, Arnold Schwarzenegger will unveil a bust of former Styrian governor Josef Krainer (†2016) in Graz. He did so because he had promised the current head of the province, Christopher Drexler, in Vienna in June.

comment0 Kommentare

Arnold Schwarzenegger had actually just visited the country. In June, he hosted his eco-congress, the "World Summit", in Vienna. There, in addition to numerous celebrities from various genres, he also met Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler and chatted with him about seeing him again soon. "I'll be back" he promised at the time and next Monday Arnie will put his promise into practice when he returns to his beloved Styria, Graz, on "home leave".

Bust in memory of Krainer
This time, he will be doing so especially in memory of his friend, the former Styrian provincial governor Josef "Joschi" Krainer, who passed away in 2016 and steered the fortunes of the green federal state from 1980 to 1996. Along with this, the Terminator will also unveil a bust that he had specially made in memory of his friend Krainer. As was already reported in advance, the state will not miss out and the Krainer bust will be erected in a special place.

Last meeting in Vienna: Arnie with his Heather and LH Christopher Drexler. (Bild: Land Steiermark)
Last meeting in Vienna: Arnie with his Heather and LH Christopher Drexler.
(Bild: Land Steiermark)

First Stanglwirt, then Oktoberfest?
Schwarzenegger is expected to come to Austria with his long-term partner Heather Milligan and spend a private day or two at the Stanglwirt in Kitzbühel - with his friends from the Hauser family - as part of his trip. Will the Styrian oak also pay a visit to the Oktoberfest next Saturday in Munich? Quite possibly, because the society kibitzers remember only too well when the ex-governor really partied there. And beer prices of 14 euros per pint will certainly not deter the movie millionaire.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf