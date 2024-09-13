Schwarzenegger in Graz
This is why Arnie is returning to his old home
They were true friends for life - and beyond! Next Monday, Arnold Schwarzenegger will unveil a bust of former Styrian governor Josef Krainer (†2016) in Graz. He did so because he had promised the current head of the province, Christopher Drexler, in Vienna in June.
Arnold Schwarzenegger had actually just visited the country. In June, he hosted his eco-congress, the "World Summit", in Vienna. There, in addition to numerous celebrities from various genres, he also met Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler and chatted with him about seeing him again soon. "I'll be back" he promised at the time and next Monday Arnie will put his promise into practice when he returns to his beloved Styria, Graz, on "home leave".
Bust in memory of Krainer
This time, he will be doing so especially in memory of his friend, the former Styrian provincial governor Josef "Joschi" Krainer, who passed away in 2016 and steered the fortunes of the green federal state from 1980 to 1996. Along with this, the Terminator will also unveil a bust that he had specially made in memory of his friend Krainer. As was already reported in advance, the state will not miss out and the Krainer bust will be erected in a special place.
First Stanglwirt, then Oktoberfest?
Schwarzenegger is expected to come to Austria with his long-term partner Heather Milligan and spend a private day or two at the Stanglwirt in Kitzbühel - with his friends from the Hauser family - as part of his trip. Will the Styrian oak also pay a visit to the Oktoberfest next Saturday in Munich? Quite possibly, because the society kibitzers remember only too well when the ex-governor really partied there. And beer prices of 14 euros per pint will certainly not deter the movie millionaire.
