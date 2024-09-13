This is why Arnie is returning to his old home

Bust in memory of Krainer

This time, he will be doing so especially in memory of his friend, the former Styrian provincial governor Josef "Joschi" Krainer, who passed away in 2016 and steered the fortunes of the green federal state from 1980 to 1996. Along with this, the Terminator will also unveil a bust that he had specially made in memory of his friend Krainer. As was already reported in advance, the state will not miss out and the Krainer bust will be erected in a special place.