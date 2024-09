Salamander successor Schuhquadrat in bankruptcy

The Salamander and Delka branches had already been closed the previous year, and reorganizer Rainer Schrems brought the German retailer Görtz on board, which took over the old branches. However, a lengthy legal dispute is now brewing with the Germans, as the company has never paid the agreed takeover price for the stores or any rents due, according to the accusation made by the law firm Singer & Kessler Rechtsanwälte, which represents Delka and Salamander.