Grabher and Paszek
ÖTV ladies in lockstep in the quarterfinals
Shared joy is double joy! This also applies to Austria's tennis ladies. On Thursday, both Tamira Paszek and her Vorarlberg compatriot Julia Grabher were able to celebrate a victory in the round of 16 on the ITF Tour.
For Julia Grabher in particular, her second win in a row was a source of satisfaction, as she had previously suffered four first-round defeats in a row. But at the ITF W35 tournament in Reus, Spain, the 28-year-old from Dornbirn presented herself as a strong fighter and player.
Set deficit turned around
Although the former world number 54 had to give up a lead twice in the first set with a break and concede the set 4:6 to her German opponent Carolina Kuhl, Grabher did not let this throw her off course. In the second set, she made a break to make it 4:3 and then secured the set 6:3 with another break.
In the third set, the 19-year-old Kuhl - currently ranked No. 418 in the world - quickly took a 3:1 lead, but that was the end of the young German's powder. Grabher held her service from then on without any problems and didn't allow her opponent a game on her own serve either. After exactly 2:57 hours, the Vorarlberg native left the clay court as a 4:6, 6:3, 6:3 winner, thus celebrating two wins in a row for only the second time since her wrist operation last fall and is now in the quarterfinals, where either Eva Vedder (Hol/WTA no. 221) or Sada Nahimana (Bdi/WWTA no. 244) awaits.
Rain breaks slow Paszek down
A second Dornbirn player also made it there at the W75 tournament in Le Neubourg in north-western France. Tamira Paszek eliminated the eighth seeded Israeli Lina Glushko (WTA no. 231) 6:4 and 7:5 after 1:59 hours of play. In the first set, Paszek, who is currently ranked 385th in the WTA world rankings, managed to make the preliminary decision with a break to 4:3.
The 33-year-old then kept her nerve in the second and was not rattled by rain breaks, a 5:3 lead by her 24-year-old opponent or a set bar she had to fend off. Paszek will now face the winner of the match between the top-seeded Ukrainian Daria Snigur (WTA No. 123) and the French wildcard player Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (WTA No. 429) in the last eight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.