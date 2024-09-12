ÖTV ladies in lockstep in the quarterfinals

In the third set, the 19-year-old Kuhl - currently ranked No. 418 in the world - quickly took a 3:1 lead, but that was the end of the young German's powder. Grabher held her service from then on without any problems and didn't allow her opponent a game on her own serve either. After exactly 2:57 hours, the Vorarlberg native left the clay court as a 4:6, 6:3, 6:3 winner, thus celebrating two wins in a row for only the second time since her wrist operation last fall and is now in the quarterfinals, where either Eva Vedder (Hol/WTA no. 221) or Sada Nahimana (Bdi/WWTA no. 244) awaits.