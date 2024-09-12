World star of art
Erwin Wurm: Happy Birthday in Vienna and Gmunden
Erwin Wurm is one of Austria's most successful artists. The Albertina is dedicating a major exhibition to him, which we have already reported on. At Galerie 422 in Gmunden, however, you can get a compact, quick introduction to the surreal, humorous work of this world star.
Fat cars, narrow houses, gherkins and sausages as sculptures in a museum: this is Erwin Wurm's humorous yet astute approach to art. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, which the world-famous Styrian artist celebrated in July, the Albertina modern in Vienna is dedicating an extensive retrospective to him from his beginnings to the present day from Friday.
Compact introduction at Gallery 422 in Gmunden
The presentation at Galerie 422 in Gmunden, Upper Austria, is ideal for a quick introduction to Wurm's surreal world.
Must and cucumber trio
Gunde Lössl and Marlene Poeckh, who have repeatedly hosted the artist, are presenting key works to mark his birthday, including a cucumber bronze and a "Fat Car".
Handbags and no mountains
A cider Doppler made of Murano glass indicates how deeply Wurm is rooted in the Austrian topos, which he transforms into a global visual language. Among other things, this is completed in luxury handbags (bronzes), which function as representatives of the human body. Ingenious, funny!
Herbert Brandl is also a guest in Gmunden (until October 12): "We are not presenting mountains, but different formats that show a different facet of the painter," Poeckh hints. "Even though Brandl is primarily successful on the art market with mountains, it is important to us to present something new."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
