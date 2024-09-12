Vorteilswelt
PV on open spaces

Photovoltaics: Carinthia has some catching up to do when it comes to solar energy

12.09.2024 18:45

Carinthia still has a long way to go to achieve energy independence. Our province is still lagging behind the rest of Austria when it comes to photovoltaics. The climate targets are therefore difficult to achieve.

The expiration date for the various climate targets that Austria and Carinthia have set themselves is getting closer and closer. However, the energy transition in our province is still lagging behind when it comes to one of the most important tools, the expansion of photovoltaic systems.

Last year, systems with a total output of 135 megawatt peak (MWp) were installed (see chart below). However, 174 MWp per year are required to achieve our own expansion target, including 2024. But what is the problem?

"In addition to the lack of a grid connection and the lack of involvement of landowners, the reasons why projects fail are very often a lack of zoning approval from the municipality," explains Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of PV Austria. "This means that existing zoning is often nothing more than a paper tiger."

More areas for PV expansion
According to the association, a rethink of zoning is therefore necessary - in Carinthia, there is a lack of real energy planning aimed at providing more space. This is because panels on buildings and infrastructure can only achieve just under 50 percent of the necessary PV expansion.

"Without consistent use of the entire available PV potential, the expansion of photovoltaics will not increase significantly," emphasizes the CEO of PV Austria, Herbert Paierl. "We also need ground-mounted systems for this." Carinthia could cover almost a tenth (~157 MWp) of the total demand with the use of landfill sites alone. There is often already a suitable infrastructure there.

Felix Justich
