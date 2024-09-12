Romanian wanted to kill his own brother?

One crime, two versions

On New Year's Eve, the 37-year-old was celebrating with his girlfriend when his brother came to visit with his wife and two children. "Uninvited", as the accused emphasized in his statements. An argument broke out. Both brothers clashed. From then on, the stories differ: Prosecutor Roland Finster speaks of attempted murder. "The accused grabbed an iron bar and lay in wait for his brother in the stairwell." He hit his brother's head once with the bar. He lost consciousness and suffered several fractures to his face as a result of the "life-threatening" blow. "A deliberate act", said Finster. Defense lawyer Oskar Weiß counters: The accusation of attempted murder was "exaggerated".