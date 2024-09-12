Postponed to 2025
Because it will “rumble”: No lane for cyclists
With the opening of the Westring Bridge in late fall this year, a temporary lane for cyclists was supposed to be set up on the Nibelungen Bridge to allow two-way cycle traffic on both sides of the bridge. However, the cycle lane has been shelved for this year for electoral reasons.
"Nothing has fundamentally changed in the plans. We have only decided to postpone the implementation date from November 2024 to April 2025. For a simple reason: The election campaign for the mayor's office will be in full swing by November - and there is too great a risk that the cycle path pilot project will become an election campaign issue. But the project is clearly too important to me for that," says Deputy Mayor and Mobility Officer Martin Hajart, explaining the reason for the postponement.
"There will be 'rumbling' with this measure"
One thing is clear: by converting two lanes into cycle lanes, this traffic measure is a drastic restriction for motorized traffic. The transition and familiarization phase with clearly noticeable effects for road users will take several months. "It was always clear to me that there would be 'rumblings' about this measure. If this takes place in the middle of the mayoral election campaign, the temporary solution will have failed from the outset. But it is too important for that. As far as the postponement to April 2024 is concerned, I have already contacted Provincial Councillor Steinkellner."
Spring is a better time of year anyway
In addition, winter is generally not the best time of year to start with cycle paths. Hajart: "It makes more sense to start in spring, as the measures are easier and safer for cyclists to implement in better weather conditions. This not only protects cyclists, but also reduces potential criticism due to poor road conditions or weather-related delays."
"Car-free" main square from the end of October
However, there will be no change to the plans for Linz's main square without through traffic. With the opening of the Westring Bridge, the passage from Klosterstraße across the main square in the direction of the Nibelungen Bridge will be prohibited by decree. A pedestrian zone is decreed, starting at the Landhaus forecourt in Klosterstraße and extending across the entire main square in Linz. This is intended to create space for a better quality of life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.