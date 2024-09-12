Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Data analysis

Zurich police want to use AI to hunt down terrorists

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 12:39

In order to prevent terrorist attacks, the Zurich Security Directorate wants to rely on artificial intelligence in future. It will help the police to sift through data in closed chats and forums. Vehicle license plates are also to be read automatically. 

comment0 Kommentare

"We have had a series of serious events in Europe," said Security Director Mario Fehr to the media on Thursday. Events such as the terrorist attack at a public festival in Solingen, the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna or the attack on a Jew in Zurich-Enge "worry us".

"We need to be able to intervene earlier, even if people radicalize themselves individually on the Internet," says Fehr. With a revision of the Police Act, the government now wants to give the police more rights: in future, they will be allowed to investigate closed chats and forums. AI programs are to help with this by searching the huge amounts of data for certain terms.

"Data protection is guaranteed"
AI should also help to find criminals who are traveling by car: In future, it could recognize license plates via surveillance cameras and automatically compare them with the wanted persons database. This technology is not only planned for suspected terrorism, but also for other serious crimes such as child abduction. Data protection is guaranteed, Fehr assured.

However, Fehr not only wants to provide the Zurich police with artificial help, but also real employees. By 2027, the target number of cantonal police officers is to be gradually increased by 108 to 2425.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf