Data analysis
Zurich police want to use AI to hunt down terrorists
In order to prevent terrorist attacks, the Zurich Security Directorate wants to rely on artificial intelligence in future. It will help the police to sift through data in closed chats and forums. Vehicle license plates are also to be read automatically.
"We have had a series of serious events in Europe," said Security Director Mario Fehr to the media on Thursday. Events such as the terrorist attack at a public festival in Solingen, the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna or the attack on a Jew in Zurich-Enge "worry us".
"We need to be able to intervene earlier, even if people radicalize themselves individually on the Internet," says Fehr. With a revision of the Police Act, the government now wants to give the police more rights: in future, they will be allowed to investigate closed chats and forums. AI programs are to help with this by searching the huge amounts of data for certain terms.
"Data protection is guaranteed"
AI should also help to find criminals who are traveling by car: In future, it could recognize license plates via surveillance cameras and automatically compare them with the wanted persons database. This technology is not only planned for suspected terrorism, but also for other serious crimes such as child abduction. Data protection is guaranteed, Fehr assured.
However, Fehr not only wants to provide the Zurich police with artificial help, but also real employees. By 2027, the target number of cantonal police officers is to be gradually increased by 108 to 2425.
