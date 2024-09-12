Thin at all costs
Lottie Moss in hospital after Ozempic overdose
Being thin at all costs: Lottie Moss, the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, only just survived an overdose of the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic.
The 26-year-old model suffered a seizure after taking high doses of the drug for two weeks and ended up in hospital in the emergency room. She revealed this in the "Dream on" podcast.
Dose for 100-pound people
Moss, whose weight is around 50 kilograms, was severely dehydrated after the overdose and suffered a seizure that paralyzed her face and hands. She described the convulsions as one of the "most horrible" experiences of her life. She was very seriously ill.
Shock diagnosis
The shock diagnosis followed: Lottie had injected herself with a dose that is actually intended for people weighing over 100 kilograms.
The incorrect dosage of the drug, which hit the headlines as a weight loss aid, almost cost her her life.
"Bad decision"
According to the Daily Mail, Lottie confessed that she did not have a check-up or a doctor's consultation before taking the drug and that a friend had given it to her.
"A few months ago I was unhappy with my weight, I had a friend and she was able to get it for me. It was under the table, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go to a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure and does tests, which is what you need when you take something like Ozempic."
Before taking it, she would have liked to have known that the drug was not suitable for her fifty kilos. One also wonders why anyone would want to lose weight at 50 kilograms.
Moss: "But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I've ever made"
