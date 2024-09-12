Fresh snow, heavy rain, gusts: It remains uncomfortable

Schladming: on alert and excavator replacement platform

The situation is already critical in the Dachstein region, for example. There was already fresh snow on the glacier on Wednesday, and the Planai and Hauser Kaibling were also covered in snow. The crisis team met in Schladming: all fire departments are on alert and Mayor Hermann Trinker appealed to guests in particular to exercise caution and stay in their accommodation. The Wilde Berg in Mautern had to be closed until further notice, and the bus service to the Ursprungalm was also suspended.