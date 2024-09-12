Explosive combination
Fresh snow, heavy rain, gusts: It remains uncomfortable
From midsummer to late fall in the space of a few hours - the first week of school is a tough one, and not just for Styrian schoolchildren. The change in weather should not be taken lightly; an unusual combination of several risk factors is causing experts to worry.
For the first time since this spring's heavy rainfall events, experts from a wide range of institutions met at the provincial warning center on Thursday morning to discuss the current weather situation. The newly created committee with Geosphere, the Hydrographic Service, fire departments, the electrical industry and others will meet daily at least until Sunday - because at least until then our country will be plagued by large amounts of rain (in Upper Styria a total of up to 200 millimetres is possible), a falling snow line and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, all models agree on this.
Snowfall threatens roads and power lines
The problem with this combination at this time of year is that the trees still have leaves and the larches still have needles. Snow down to 900 meters and strong winds can lead to increased snow breakage. There are fears of blocked roads and power cuts. According to spokesman Urs Harnik, Energie Steiermark has put all available forces on alert. The situation is still calm, but problems could arise in the coming days, especially in Upper Styria.
Asfinag is getting ready
The Sölk Pass is already closed for safety reasons. The ÖAMTC generally recommends avoiding non-essential car journeys or packing snow chains in the mountains. Asfinag has increased its readiness in all highway maintenance depots and is appealing to drivers to be prepared for snowfall on the Pack, for example. As a precaution, the truck fleet has been equipped with snow plows.
It is unclear how long the weather chaos will last; there are currently two contradictory forecasts for the beginning of next week, explains Harald Eitner from Styrian disaster control. While one model predicts that the front will move westwards, the other expects the heavy rainfall to continue for a few more days.
Rivers in Upper Styria at their limit
Another unpleasant weather combination would then occur: Temperatures will start to rise slightly again from Sunday, causing the fresh snow of the previous days to melt again. If heavy rain continues, this means a serious risk of flooding, especially along the Enns and Mürz rivers.
Schladming: on alert and excavator replacement platform
The situation is already critical in the Dachstein region, for example. There was already fresh snow on the glacier on Wednesday, and the Planai and Hauser Kaibling were also covered in snow. The crisis team met in Schladming: all fire departments are on alert and Mayor Hermann Trinker appealed to guests in particular to exercise caution and stay in their accommodation. The Wilde Berg in Mautern had to be closed until further notice, and the bus service to the Ursprungalm was also suspended.
A ray of hope in these difficult times is the solidarity of the local population: in Schladming, for example, a civil society platform has come together to exchange equipment needed in an emergency, such as excavators.
Red Cross appeals: "Have everything you need at home"
The Red Cross is also appealing to people to take responsibility: "We are on standby for the coming days and will help on site if necessary. But we also ask everyone to be prepared for challenging circumstances," emphasizes Federal Rescue Commander Gerry Foitik. "Make sure you have everything you need at home - enough to drink and eat, flashlights, a battery-powered radio. Ask neighbors and relatives today if anyone needs help."
