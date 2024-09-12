Box seat at the mightiest ice flow in the Alps

Here we go: A first powerful step, the bridge sways slightly, your heart is pounding, your head is buzzing. It feels a bit like flying. Every further step tickles the body, creating waves of adrenaline. Your breathing becomes calmer, your eyes can hardly get enough of the beauty of the landscape. There is a point where turning back seems more difficult than sticking to the goal. And after a small climb - you have arrived. Feeling the mountain beneath you again, slightly shaky legs, an incredible feeling of elation!