Paracelsusbad
Pannen indoor pool reopens on September 30th
After more than 400 days without swimming, Salzburg's Paracelsusbad will reopen its doors on September 30th. But only for a few months. After the winter, the defective screws in the ceiling suspension will be replaced for good.
On July 13, 2023, the family pool was closed first, less than two weeks later the entire pool was closed. The ceiling construction of the 58-million-euro indoor pool was in danger of falling down. Temporary inspection work on the swimming pool ceiling turned into a long-term ordeal. More than 7700 bolts in the structure had rusted, and operations had to be suspended until then.
The pool will now reopen on September 30. Final work in the pool and finally the filling of the pools would still take some time. Finally, nets were stretched to catch the ceiling and any falling parts.
Today, Thursday, Salzburg city politicians presented the timetable for the short-term opening. The pool will probably close again at the end of March to carry out the renovation work. The duration: around six months. There will be a little treat for bathers in the coming weeks: admission to the pool will only cost half as much.
After around two years of construction, the indoor pool, including the sauna and spa area, was opened in October 2019. Since then, it has been closed for hundreds of days. First the coronavirus pandemic, then the series of breakdowns around the ceiling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
