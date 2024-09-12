Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Paracelsusbad

Pannen indoor pool reopens on September 30th

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 11:41

After more than 400 days without swimming, Salzburg's Paracelsusbad will reopen its doors on September 30th. But only for a few months. After the winter, the defective screws in the ceiling suspension will be replaced for good.

comment0 Kommentare

On July 13, 2023, the family pool was closed first, less than two weeks later the entire pool was closed. The ceiling construction of the 58-million-euro indoor pool was in danger of falling down. Temporary inspection work on the swimming pool ceiling turned into a long-term ordeal. More than 7700 bolts in the structure had rusted, and operations had to be suspended until then.

The pool will now reopen on September 30. Final work in the pool and finally the filling of the pools would still take some time. Finally, nets were stretched to catch the ceiling and any falling parts. 

7700 of these screws need to be replaced (Bild: Sabine Deubler)
7700 of these screws need to be replaced
(Bild: Sabine Deubler)

Today, Thursday, Salzburg city politicians presented the timetable for the short-term opening. The pool will probably close again at the end of March to carry out the renovation work. The duration: around six months. There will be a little treat for bathers in the coming weeks: admission to the pool will only cost half as much.

After around two years of construction, the indoor pool, including the sauna and spa area, was opened in October 2019. Since then, it has been closed for hundreds of days. First the coronavirus pandemic, then the series of breakdowns around the ceiling.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf