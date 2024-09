A fixture in the Hadn region

Local and regional ingredients

In addition to the inn, the founding father of the "Jauntaler Hadn" also runs the organic farm. This gives him the best basis for bringing specialties such as pasture-raised goose or Duroc pork from controlled agriculture to your plate. The cultivation of rare livestock breeds and other natural products from his own farm provide the ideal conditions for natural, regional cuisine. Peter Rupitz also attaches great importance to seasonality, which is practiced with thematic focuses. This makes him a proven culinary beacon in the middle of the new slow food community of Neuhaus.