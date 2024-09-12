Vorteilswelt
First road closures

Violent storm swept through the whole of Austria

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 11:22

The first thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind moved through the whole of Austria on Thursday night. There were even isolated snowfalls in Tyrol and Salzburg. The emergency services are also prepared for the coming days, as the storm will continue to move across the whole country until the weekend. The first road closures have already been set up.

In Tyrol, for example, there have been some heavy rain storms and even the first snowfalls. The Stubai Valley, the Seefeld area and Kitzbühel are particularly affected. Current photos from "Krone" reader reporters show the first snow pictures in Tyrol. Salzburg has also seen its first snowfall at an altitude of over 3000 meters.

Snowfall in Salzburg (Bild: foto-webcam.eu)
Snowfall in Salzburg
(Bild: foto-webcam.eu)
Covered in snow: the Franz-Senn-Hütte in the Stubai Valley. (Bild: Franz-Senn-Hütte)
Covered in snow: the Franz-Senn-Hütte in the Stubai Valley.
(Bild: Franz-Senn-Hütte)

First road closures set up
The predicted heavy precipitation over Austria has already led to the first road closures. The Sölk Pass (L704) in Styria and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road between the Ferleiten pass and Heiligenblut am Großglockner are affected, reported the ÖAMTC.

The highway maintenance services are also "prepared for all eventualities", especially in the Tauern region, Brenner highway and Arlberg expressway, Asfinag announced in a press release

Storm sweeps across eastern Austria
According to the current forecast, the rain will still be concentrated in the south of Austria on Thursday and will move further east on Friday.

It will remain stormy
The heavy rain will continue to move across the country in the coming days. The Austrian Severe Weather Center (UWZ) is currently warning of further heavy rain. Experts are expecting extreme rainfall of over 250 l/m² in the eastern northern Alps and the Vienna Woods.

Mudslides and flooding as well as snowy roads are also to be expected. Further storms could also occur at the weekend. 

Events canceled
Numerous events have already been canceled due to the weather. The two-day MA 48 muck festival at the weekend fell victim to the predicted rainfall, as did the medieval festival planned from Friday to Sunday at Neugebäude Palace in Simmering and the three-day Stadlauer Kirtag.

Vienna is ready for action
Vienna's professional rescue service is already prepared to take "various measures". However, no closures are currently planned. The supporting organizations, the disaster relief team and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Brigade, are also ready for action.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

