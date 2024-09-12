Hasenhüttl rows back after “graveyard” comment

"I demand a lot"

Words that he would not say again. "But I don't see that as a big mistake either. Sometimes it's just important to be critical," he explained to Kicker. "I demand a lot. From myself, from my players, but also from the fans. In order to move forward, you have to get out of your comfort zone sometimes. As a coach, I also have to live with criticism, and then people are quick to say that I shouldn't be so thin-skinned."