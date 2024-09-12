Vorteilswelt
He had been blackmailed

Son tearfully defends himself against China accusations

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 09:58

South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho has tearfully denied China's accusations of match-fixing and made serious allegations against the People's Republic. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the 32-year-old midfielder said that the Chinese police had extorted a confession from him.

comment0 Kommentare

The officers claimed that he could be released within a week or 15 days if he admitted to the bribery, Son said in Suwon, South Korea, where he is currently under contract. According to him, the police threatened to arrest his wife and investigate her if he did not.

"Wanted to get out as quickly as possible"
Son claimed that he had no choice but to admit to the allegations, even though he did not know how the police had come to this conclusion. "I just wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible. I think anyone would have felt like that in a situation like that," said the multiple international.

China's soccer association banned Son and more than 40 other players and club officials from soccer activities for life this week for match-fixing. The South Korean had played for Chinese first division club Shandong Taishan from 2021 to 2023 and was targeted by investigators during a two-year investigation. Among other things, the authorities accused him of manipulating matches and pocketing illegal winnings. The police finally arrested him in May 2023. After around ten months in prison, he was released in March of this year.

End of career now looming
Son now faces further consequences: The Chinese association had announced that it would forward the results to the international federations. If FIFA follows the Chinese association's decision and suspends Son, this would mean the end of his career, according to Yonhap.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

