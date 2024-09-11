On the anniversary of 9/11
The date of an operation by the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) could not have been more symbolic: On the anniversary of the infamous 9/11 attacks in the USA, a major raid was carried out against around 20 terror suspects throughout Austria!
Not only apartments were targeted, but this time also convicted IS fanatics. On behalf of the public prosecutor's office, elite Cobra police officers searched the cells of supporters of the Islamist murder gang at private addresses throughout the country, as well as the cells of ten prisons. Interrogations by the state security services are currently in full swing.
Over the next few weeks, countless cell phones and computers that have been found will also have to be analyzed for secret chats, for example. It is possible that another murderous terror plot from prison in Austria has been thwarted thanks to the successful strike.
Middle East conflict as a catalyst
Since the Hamas attack on Israel last October, the violent Islamist scene has been seething. More and more - especially young people in their children's rooms - are falling for Islamist terror fantasies. While it used to be the "classic" hate preacher in mosques, the so-called "lone wolves" are increasingly radicalizing themselves on TikTok and other social media.
