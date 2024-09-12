New Mateschitz Museum will remain private

A prominent project on the Gaisberg was also discussed. The legendary Hotel Kobenzl is to become a hostel for the rich and beautiful once again. The dilapidated luxury hotel closed in 2006. It has been home to refugees since 2015, but has mostly remained empty. The multi-million lease agreement with the federal government expires at the end of the year. The ensemble of buildings in a premium location is then to be completely rebuilt for 30 million euros. The owner family wants to hand over the almost 40 rooms at five-star level to an operator. However, this is still missing. Likewise, a design that is acceptable to the design advisory board.MK