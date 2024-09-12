Design Advisory Board
New Mateschitz Museum will remain private
The future depot for the Red Bull heir's cars was once again a topic of discussion in the city council. The future of the Hotel Kobenzl was also discussed there: After years, this is to flourish again.
The vehicle fleet and art objects from Dietrich Mateschitz's legacy are soon to be given a new home in Salzburg's Karolingerstraße. Not far from Hangar-7, Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz wants to build a new depot. The project was reviewed for the second time yesterday by the Design Advisory Board.
Building adapted following criticism
The first time, architects and experts from the city council criticized the orientation of the building. Now the car collection has been turned around. However, some questions about the project remain unanswered. As it is only a preliminary request to the design advisory board, a concrete start of construction is still a long way off. One thing is already certain: the garage will be a private building, only celebrations could take place in public.
A prominent project on the Gaisberg was also discussed. The legendary Hotel Kobenzl is to become a hostel for the rich and beautiful once again. The dilapidated luxury hotel closed in 2006. It has been home to refugees since 2015, but has mostly remained empty. The multi-million lease agreement with the federal government expires at the end of the year. The ensemble of buildings in a premium location is then to be completely rebuilt for 30 million euros. The owner family wants to hand over the almost 40 rooms at five-star level to an operator. However, this is still missing. Likewise, a design that is acceptable to the design advisory board.MK
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.