Decision after election
FPÖ plans sub-committee on corona investigation
The National Council elections have not even been held yet, but the next committee of inquiry is already as good as fixed. The Freedom Party wants to set up its own sub-committee in the newly composed National Council to investigate the coronavirus pandemic and will probably soon be able to decide on its own.
Only a few months ago, the COFAG and abuse of power investigation committees came to an end. Partly because the abuse of power committee in particular had developed into a true espionage thriller surrounding the alleged Russian double agent Egisto Ott, several parties emphasized that they wanted to set up a Russia U committee after the National Council elections. The Freedom Party also joined the demand. At the same time, however, the blue camp is clearly also pursuing other plans.
FPÖ could probably decide on U-committee alone
The "Krone" has learned that the FPÖ club has long since prepared everything for a committee of inquiry into the coronavirus investigation. This is to be set up in the new National Council - and if necessary, only with the votes of the Freedom Party.
If the blue party around party leader Herbert Kickl achieves more than 25 percent, as expected, they will probably have at least a quarter of the members of the National Council in future. And that would be enough to set up a sub-committee. As is well known, the ÖVP also single-handedly decided to set up the U-committee on red-blue abuse of power.
Hafenecker: "We owe it to the citizens"
FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker confirms the plans to the "Krone" newspaper: "Herbert Kickl has always called for a comprehensive investigation into the corona period, which is why it is a declared goal of the FPÖ to initiate such a process in the new legislative period."
In any case, the aim will be to clarify political responsibility in connection with all corona measures and the actual or alleged fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Hafenecker, we owe this to the citizens and many victims of the pandemic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.